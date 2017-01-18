No Purchase Necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.

ELIGIBILITY. The McClatchy, PBR Sacramento Invitational Tickets Contest is open to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age as of January 22, 2017 ("Entrant"). Employees, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives of The McClatchy Company, LLC and their licensors and prize suppliers, the promotion and advertising agencies of any aforementioned entity, each person or entity connected with the production or administration of the Contest, and the foregoing entities' respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates (collectively, the "Contest Entities"), and their immediate families and household members are not eligible. The Contest is sponsored by and administered by the McClatchy Company ("Administrator").>

CONTEST PERIOD. The Contest begins at 5:00 a.m. PST (Pacific Daylight Time) on January 23, 2017 and ends at 3:00 p.m. PST on January 26, 2017 (the "Contest Period").>

HOW TO ENTER. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A Online Entry: During the Contest Period, access accounts with a provided link and activate your digital subscription and automatically be entered in the sweepstakes. This can be found by clicking though http://sacbee.com/activate All entries must be received by the deadline listed in the Contest according to the computer time on Sponsor's server, regardless of method of entry. The Contest Entities are not responsible for late, incomplete, void, corrupted, garbled, misdirected, or otherwise unintelligible Submissions and for any problems, bugs or malfunctions Entrants may encounter when submitting their Submissions. Incomplete, late, mutilated, garbled, corrupted or otherwise illegible Submissions are void and will not be accepted. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify improper Submissions or Submissions suspected of being improper or inapposite to the fair play of the Individual Contest. Sponsor will not verify receipt of Submissions. Persons discovered entering under several names will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify false entries or entries suspected of being false. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, each entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at time of entry.

ODDS. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION. Each qualified entry will be entered into a random drawing for Grand Prize. Drawing will be held on or about January 26 , 2017. The Selected Entrant will be notified by phone, text message or email in Sponsor's discretion. The Selected Entrant will be required to respond (as directed) within 48 hours of attempted notification. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize and, in such case, Sponsor may randomly select an alternate chosen Entrant from among the remaining eligible entries. Selected Entrant may also be sent an affidavit of eligibility / liability / publicity release ("Release"). Except where prohibited by law, Selected Entrant must allow Sponsor to use their name, picture, and winning story for marketing purposes. The Selected Entrant's full name and hometown may be published in the local paper market and in affiliated publications and/or websites in the form of a first/last name and hometown. Unless restricted by law, the Selected Entrant will be required to complete and return the Release within the time period specified therein. An alternate Selected Entrant may be randomly selected from among the remaining eligible entries if Selected Entrant: (i) cannot be reached; (ii) fails to obtain all signatures on the Release and to return the documents in a timely manner as required pursuant to these Official Rules; or (iii) cannot accept or receive the prize for any reason. Tickets will be delivered via email (electronic tickets).

PRIZE. Two winners will receive two tickets to the PBR Sacramento Invitational held January 29, 2017. All rights reserved. All other expenses not specifically listed above, including transportation to the venue and parking will be the winners' responsibility. Prize may not be sold, traded, transferred, rescheduled and is not redeemable for cash. The prize must be redeemed by January 27, 2017. All other expenses not specifically listed above, including transportation to the venue, and parking will be the winners' responsibility. Prize may not be sold, traded, transferred, rescheduled and is not redeemable for cash. Valid ID will be required for entry at event. Selected Entrants are not entitled to any surplus between actual retail value of prize and stated ARV and any difference between stated ARV and actual value of the prize will not be awarded. No substitution, transfer, or cash redemption of prize, provided however that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value should the advertised prize become unavailable for any reason. Selected Entrants are solely responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes on Prize and other unspecified expenses related to Prize. All activities related to the Prize are at the Selected Entrant's own risk and subject to whatever restrictions are imposed by the entities that govern activities. All Contest entries are subject to verification prior to awarding of any prize.

CONDITIONS. All federal, state or other tax liabilities (including income taxes) arising from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of Selected Entrants. Except where prohibited by law, the Selected Entrant's entry and acceptance of the prize constitutes permission for Sponsor to use said winner's full name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and city and state address for promotional or advertising purposes in connection with these Contest on a worldwide basis, and in all forms of media, now or hereafter known, in perpetuity, without review, permission or further compensation. This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws of the United States. By participating, Selected Entrant agrees to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Contest or these Official Rules. Selected Entrant also agrees to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless the Contest Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents ("Releases") from and against any claims, damages, disability, attorneys' fees, and costs of litigation and settlement, as well as any liability due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from redemption, acceptance, possession, ownership, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Contest-related activity or participation in these test. Releases shall not be liable to the Selected Entrant for failure to supply any Prize or any part thereof, by reason of any acts of God, any action(s), regulation(s), order(s) or request(s) by any governmental or quasi- governmental entity (whether or not the action(s), regulations(s), order(s) or request(s) prove(s) to be invalid), equipment failure, threatened terrorist acts, terrorist acts, air raid, blackout, act of public enemy, earthquake, war (declared or undeclared), fire, flood, epidemic, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal), labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any other similar or dissimilar cause beyond any of the Releases' control. The Releases shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, misdirected, incomplete unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by the prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of a prize, or from participation in the Contest; or (v) any printing, typographical, administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Contest. Sponsor may prohibit an Entrant from participating in the Contest or winning prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines such Entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest in any way by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices of intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other players or Sponsor representatives. Use of any automated system to participate is strictly prohibited and will result in disqualification. Sponsor may disqualify at its sole discretion any entries it believes are created by an automated system. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the contest should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other causes beyond Sponsor's control, corrupt the administration, security or proper play of the contest. Sponsor may prohibit an Entrant from participating in the contest or winning prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines such Entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the contest in any way by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices of intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other players or Sponsor representatives. Caution: any attempt to deliberately damage or undermine the legitimate operation of the sweepstakes may be in violation of criminal and civil laws and will result in disqualification from participation in the contest. Should such an attempt be made, sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages (including attorney fees) to the fullest extent of the law, including criminal prosecution.

PRIVACY. All personal information collected by the Sponsor will be used for administration of the Contest. In addition, Entrants shall receive commercial email correspondence from, or on behalf of the Sponsor, subject to the Sponsor's privacy policy. Sponsor uses reasonable commercial efforts to comply with federal CAN-SPAM guidelines, and Entrants may subsequently opt-out of receiving further emails by following the opt-out instructions contained in the email. Any questions regarding privacy matters should be directed to the address set out below. Please refer to Sponsor's privacy policy located at http://www.sacbee.com/privacy_policy for important information regarding the collection, use and disclosure of personal information by Sponsor.