If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. In Fresno you can report some crimes online: https://www.fresno.gov/police/police-online-repo
Sacramento Fire Department personnel march in a past St. Patrick's Day parade in Old Sacramento. The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, starting at starting at Neasham Circle and Front Street in Old Sacramento.
Due to snow in the Sierra Nevadas, Interstate 80 Eastbound is closed at Colfax. The Placer County Sheriff's Department captured this video behind the closure lines near Gold Run showing the snow barrelling down near the interstate.
A former McClatchy High School Student, known as Virginia M., plans to sue the Sacramento City Unified School District after she was allegedly asked to leave the school after being drugged and gang raped at a party.