If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. In Fresno you can report some crimes online: https://www.fresno.gov/police/police-online-repo
Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Weather

Watch the snow come down in Placer County

Due to snow in the Sierra Nevadas, Interstate 80 Eastbound is closed at Colfax. The Placer County Sheriff's Department captured this video behind the closure lines near Gold Run showing the snow barrelling down near the interstate.