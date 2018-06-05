A clash of cake and faith

A Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding found that the Supreme Court ruled in his favor. With a 7-2 vote, the court found that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed hostility toward the baker for his religious beliefs
Mike Shum and Ashley Maas / The New York Times
Firefighters rescue kitten in downtown Sacramento

Local

Firefighters rescue kitten in downtown Sacramento

After receiving calls about a trapped kitten heard meowing near a 9th Street home, Sacramento Fire Department responded and rescued the cat. Nicknamed "Sharkey," he had been wedged between a planter box and wooden wall panels.