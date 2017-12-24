Elk Grove News

Elk Grove police investigating an apparent murder-suicide

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

December 24, 2017 12:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Elk Grove police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the 6300 block of Gus Way.

A relative of a husband-and-wife couple alerted authorities to the situation at 8:36 a.m. Sunday, said Officer Jason Jimenez, spokesman for the Elk Grove Police Department. The man and woman were taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Jimenez said the manner of death is being investigated, but it was not a shooting. Police believe the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide based on statements from family members and evidence at the scene, he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is a breaking news story. Please check back at sacbee.com for updates.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • See the winners of The Bee’s Thanksgiving decorating contest

    There were over 500 entries in The Sacramento Bee’s 2017 Thanksgiving turkey poster decorating contest. The winning families received cash prizes for their entries, which also appeared in the newspaper on Dec. 6. Thanks to everyone who entered!

See the winners of The Bee’s Thanksgiving decorating contest

See the winners of The Bee’s Thanksgiving decorating contest 1:26

See the winners of The Bee’s Thanksgiving decorating contest
'I want to make it for him': Blayden and Brian Brown talk about their football bond 2:13

'I want to make it for him': Blayden and Brian Brown talk about their football bond
Check out this colorful duck sitting pretty in Elk Grove 0:19

Check out this colorful duck sitting pretty in Elk Grove

View More Video