Elk Grove police investigating an apparent murder-suicide

Elk Grove police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the 6300 block of Gus Way.
A relative of a husband-and-wife couple alerted authorities to the situation at 8:36 a.m. Sunday, said Officer Jason Jimenez, spokesman for the Elk Grove Police Department. The man and woman were taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.
Officers are investigating an apparent murder suicide in the 6300 block of Gus Way. Both subjects (an adult male and female) were found at the location and transported to a local hospital where they both succumbed to their injuries. Detectives are on scene.— EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) December 24, 2017
Jimenez said the manner of death is being investigated, but it was not a shooting. Police believe the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide based on statements from family members and evidence at the scene, he said.
Never miss a local story.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back at sacbee.com for updates.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments