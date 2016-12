The Sacramento region has seen its share of good high school football teams through the years, but perhaps none has enjoyed a better ride than the Folsom Bulldogs. The area's perennial top-ranked team has not lost to a Sac-Joaquin Section program in 50 games while winning four consecutive section titles. But streaks are made to be broken, and the Bulldogs face one of their biggest tests on Friday night against No. 5 Jesuit.