Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Heavenly

A snowboarder who skied out of bounds at the Heavenly Mountain Ski Resort was rescued early Wednesday by California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24. On Tuesday, the snowboarder, a 32-year-old Los Angeles man, was reported missing and would remain on the mountain overnight in freezing conditions, according to the CHP. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office launched a search-and-rescue effort. CALSTAR 6 Air Ambulance, stationed at South Lake Tahoe Airport, was also requested to join the search. CALSTAR 6 eventually found the victim and called H-24 for the extraction.