Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Heavenly

A snowboarder who skied out of bounds at the Heavenly Mountain Ski Resort was rescued early Wednesday by California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24. On Tuesday, the snowboarder, a 32-year-old Los Angeles man, was reported missing and would remain on the mountain overnight in freezing conditions, according to the CHP. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office launched a search-and-rescue effort. CALSTAR 6 Air Ambulance, stationed at South Lake Tahoe Airport, was also requested to join the search. CALSTAR 6 eventually found the victim and called H-24 for the extraction.
California Highway Patrol

Joe Davidson

Fifty is nifty for Folsom High's dominant football team

The Sacramento region has seen its share of good high school football teams through the years, but perhaps none has enjoyed a better ride than the Folsom Bulldogs. The area's perennial top-ranked team has not lost to a Sac-Joaquin Section program in 50 games while winning four consecutive section titles. But streaks are made to be broken, and the Bulldogs face one of their biggest tests on Friday night against No. 5 Jesuit.

