Squaw Valley reopens in honor of fallen ski patroller

2:01 Drone shows high rushing water at Sacramento area weirs Pause

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

0:48 "I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento