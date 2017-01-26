Fund for family of killed Squaw ski patrol member tops $183,000

More than 2,500 people have contributed $183,000 to the online fundraising appeal in memory of Joe Zuiches, a Squaw Valley ski patrol killed in an accident involving explosives used to artificially trigger an avalanche.
The GoFundMe webpage to raise money for the surviving wife and infant son of Zuiches has drawn donations that included $5 and $500.
Zuiches, 42, died Tuesday in what officials believe was the accidental detonation of a hand charger, according to Associated Press.
The Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows resort said the fatal incident happened at 8:35 a.m. Zuiches, a Truckee resident, was a member of the Squaw Valley professional ski patrol since 2012. His death occurred at the top of Gold Coast Ridge at Squaw Valley.
