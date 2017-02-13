Major Roseville intersection closed after multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries

Multiple people are being transported to hospitals with serious injuries after several vehicles crashed at the intersection of Baseline and Fiddyment roads in Roseville, according to police.
The intersection of Baseline and Fiddyment roads in Roseville is closed to traffic, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
DeeDee Gunther, a Roseville Police Department spokeswoman, said the collision was reported at 2:57 p.m.
Initial reports indicated six vehicles were involved, but Gunther said investigators were still trying to confirm the number.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments