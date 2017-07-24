A bird most people agree is a red-tailed hawk over the weekend of July 22-23, 2017, made - at least temporarily - Placer County Jail its home, forcing pigeons to find other places to hang out. Placer County Sheriff's Office
Who is that bird? Raptor gets attention, keeps pigeon population down at Placer County Jail

By Brian Blomster

A wayward raptor has generated plenty of comment over the weekend, its ongoing presence at the Placer County Jail in Auburn catching the eyes of birders and fans of offbeat occurrences alike.

Video and still photos of what is thought to be a red-tailed hawk were posted on the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Saturday. The poster asked for input on the bird’s possible identity, and response was significant.

The images show a bird that appears to be a red-tailed hawk, a fairly ubiquitous presence in the region. People posting comments generally agree with that assessment.

“I vote red-tailed hawk! Broad red tail is giveaway, also its larger size!” wrote Joan B. Browne. “Glad he's patrolling illegal pigeon gatherings! Great video! Put out some water for it!”

Some of the comments moved into more existential territory, evoking images of the world at large and our place in it.

Wrote Molly Gamette: “Interesting fact, as a Native American I was taught if you ever cross paths with a hawk to take a moment and reflect on what is on your mind on that moment as something important is going to effect that part of your life very soon.”

And Vikie Young wrote: “They always say your loved ones who have passed will come visit you as a bird. This one came back big and tough. You should feel blessed. Have a great day.”

The Facebook post also lauded the bird’s innate ability to keep what many folks consider nuisances at bay.

“He's definitely keeping the pigeon population in check!” the post states.

The video has been viewed by more than 9,500 people, generating 35 shares and scores of comments.

