Who is that bird? Raptor gets attention, keeps pigeon population down at Placer County Jail

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:35 Thought to be a red-tailed hawk, this bird is at home at Placer County Jail Pause 0:31 Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training 1:06 Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby 1:01 Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty 1:00 Helmet cam captures explosion as firefighters battle vehicle blaze 0:23 Deputy hits the pool after long day on the job 2:08 Watch helicopter rescue of fallen rock climber 0:19 11-year-old fell from canoe. Search at reservoir continues 1:26 Watch Placer deputies fire away in weapons training in behind-the-scenes video 0:29 Watch Placer deputies arrest Newcastle bookkeeper suspected of embezzlement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A bird most people agree is a red-tailed hawk over the weekend of July 22-23, 2017, made - at least temporarily - Placer County Jail its home, forcing pigeons to find other places to hang out. Placer County Sheriff's Office

A bird most people agree is a red-tailed hawk over the weekend of July 22-23, 2017, made - at least temporarily - Placer County Jail its home, forcing pigeons to find other places to hang out. Placer County Sheriff's Office