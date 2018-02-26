Roseville man seriously injured in I-80 hit-and-run collision

A 57-year-old Roseville man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision involving four vehicles on Interstate 80 near the Capital City Freeway on Friday afternoon.
A black or dark blue vehicle was westbound on Interstate 80, approaching the southbound Capital City Freeway about 2:29 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol news release. As the driver approached stopped traffic, he braked hard, abruptly turning his vehicle to the left into the path of a black Porsche Cayenne.
In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver of the Porsche made an abrupt turn to his left, striking a gold Toyota Camry, the news release said. The impact caused the Camry to travel to the left and strike the center divider wall.
The Camry then overturned several times before colliding with another Toyota Camry. The overturned Camry came to rest on its wheels, blocking the No. 6 lane on westbound I-80, the news release said.
The driver of the overturned Camry suffered major injuries, the CHP reported.
After the collision, the black or dark blue vehicle left the scene, continuing west on I-80. The driver of the Porsche drove to a call box to summon emergency personnel, and the driver of the second Toyota Camry remained at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the CHP's North Sacramento Area office at 916-348-2300 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
