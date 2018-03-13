Roseville city manager to step down

The City of Roseville will be looking for a new city manager this summer as longtime city employee Rob Jensen steps down from the post.
Jensen has been with the city for 28 years, three as city manager.
"I could not have picked a better City to live and work,” said Jensen in a prepared statement. "From my very first day of employment, it was apparent that the City of Roseville is special. I would not trade my career here for anything."
His retirement is effective June 29. The city is planning a national search to fill the position.
Jensen started with the city in 1990 as an assistant engineer. He was appointed assistant city manager in 2011. During his stint, the city benefited from his focus on fiscal responsibility and civic engagement, said Roseville Mayor Susan Rohan.
“Roseville has benefited enormously from Rob’s stable, competent leadership and organizational management expertise,” Rohan said.
During his tenure as city manager, the city constructed several new facilities downtown including a new office building for city departments and Sierra College, a new fire station and a 423-space parking garage without negative impact to the general fund, Rohan said.
Roseville joins West Sacramento as Sacramento-area cities searching for a new city manager. Earlier this month West Sacramento Mayor Marty Tuttle announced he was stepping away from the post this summer.
