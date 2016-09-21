Yolo County News

September 21, 2016 5:44 PM

Tribe gives Yolo Food Bank $2.5 million toward $6 million expansion

By Jessica Hice

The Yolo Food Bank received a $2.5 million gift from the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation to help pay for an expanded facility.

The gift represents a large chunk of the food bank’s $6 million fundraising campaign. The proceeds will go toward the renovation of a warehouse for food storage and a space to offer cooking, nutrition and job skills training classes, the food bank said in a news release.

Tom Muller, the food bank’s president, said the Tribe, based in Yolo County’s Capay Valley, has a history of supporting the nonprofit group.

