Tribe gives Yolo Food Bank $2.5 million toward $6 million expansion

The Yolo Food Bank received a $2.5 million gift from the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation to help pay for an expanded facility.
The gift represents a large chunk of the food bank’s $6 million fundraising campaign. The proceeds will go toward the renovation of a warehouse for food storage and a space to offer cooking, nutrition and job skills training classes, the food bank said in a news release.
Tom Muller, the food bank’s president, said the Tribe, based in Yolo County’s Capay Valley, has a history of supporting the nonprofit group.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
Comments