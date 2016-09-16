Watch kitten use every one of its nine lives to survive busy highway

David Grabowski plans to fly a modified engine-powered hang glider from the Pacific coast of the United States to the Atlantic, a trip first accomplished in the ancient days of powered flight. That perilous but successful journey was made in 1911 by Calbraith Perry Rodgers, a brave man Grabowski hopes more Americans will know when he crosses the great American expanse.
Lenore Skenazy, author of the controversial blog Free Range Kids, spoke about the need for more playtime at the Sacramento Play Summit on Saturday, Sept. 10. She was criticized in 2009 as the "world's worst mom" on social media for letting her fourth-grade son ride the New York subway alone.
Video scenes from SacAnime on Sept. 3, 2016 held at the Sacramento Convention Center and Sheraton Grand Sacramento. Music:
"Fluffing a Duck"
Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Nelson Kempsky and Sandy Wellington, a pair of 78-year-old dog lovers who spend their days on a spacious and tranquil Elk Grove ranch, are the new pet parents to Carmelo. The 8-year-old dog had lived with former owner Marilyn Crisp, even as she became legally blind due to cataracts a few years ago.