Watch kitten use every one of its nine lives to survive busy highway

This may be the ultimate cat video. A kitten barely survives a busy Russian highway before being rescued by a motorist.
Kaliningrad (Russia) highway camera

Living

'Trike' pilot bases his quest on air pioneer's 1911 coast-to-coast flight

David Grabowski plans to fly a modified engine-powered hang glider from the Pacific coast of the United States to the Atlantic, a trip first accomplished in the ancient days of powered flight. That perilous but successful journey was made in 1911 by Calbraith Perry Rodgers, a brave man Grabowski hopes more Americans will know when he crosses the great American expanse.

Entertainment Videos