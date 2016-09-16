Entertainment & Life

Your guide to 2016 Emmy Awards coming Sunday

The 68th annual Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 18, to honor everybody’s favorite television stars.

Jimmy Kimmel, who returns to the Emmys stage for the second time, hosts the ceremony that will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

The carpet coverage begins at 4 p.m. PDT on ABC, followed by the awards at 5 p.m. Those who want to watch online can do so on ABC’s livestream page but must log in using their TV provider. ABC will also stream the Emmys on its app.

TV stars who will present the awards include Aziz Ansari, Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

What to watch for:

Two big changes in TV academy rules could combine to bring upsets to a field of contenders from broadcasting, cable and streaming services, including Netflix and Amazon.

More to watch for in the ceremony:

  • Whether the Emmys will continue to outpace the much-criticized Academy Awards when it comes to diversity. Each of the major acting categories includes at least one minority nominee, including last year's best-drama actress winner, Viola Davis.
  • How much of an irresistible topic the incendiary presidential campaign will prove for presenters and winners. With Kimmel, the question is how many punchlines it provides.
  • Whether the broadcast networks can achieve any reversal of their dwindling share of Emmy gold. Network shows that once dominated the awards have been reduced largely to onlookers, especially in the top drama series category where they've been shut out of the nominations since a nod for "The Good Wife" in 2011. A salute, however, to public broadcaster PBS' "Downton Abbey," a contender for its sixth and final season.

Epic fantasy "Game of Thrones" and biting political satire "Veep" are poised to repeat as top series for the second consecutive year, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a favorite to earn her fifth best-actress trophy for her role in the White House romp.

Party has begun

The Emmy Awards won't be presented until Sunday night, but the festivities have already begun.

Show sponsor Audi hosted its annual pre-Emmy celebration Thursday at Catch restaurant in Hollywood where nominees such as Constance Zimmer, Tony Hale, Rami Malek and Melora Hardin were the guests of honor. Other stars at the party included Elizabeth Banks, Jamie Foxx, and "Modern Family" stars Sara Hyland and Nolan Gould.

Creative arts ceremony

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are sharing Emmy gold as "Saturday Night Live" hosts. They were honored jointly in the best guest actress in a comedy series category at Saturday's creative arts Emmy ceremony.

Some of the best moments

Check out the full list of Emmy nominations here.

