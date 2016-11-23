‘The Daily Show (the Book)’ reveals how Jon Stewart made news

1:49 'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table Pause

2:45 These seven people are making a difference for local black children

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

1:02 California teachers' union protests its employer

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised