If Christmas gets you down, there’s a sad song for you

0:37 Watch thief yank out citrus trees planted by Boy Scout at Orangevale church Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:20 Police reform activists want Sacramento City Council to impose tougher standards than in current plan

1:08 Driving to Golden 1 Center? These tips could help make your journey easier

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

0:37 Watch: Cows escape from trailer, huddle behind North Highlands apartment

1:41 Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says