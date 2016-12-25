Hot Property: Norman Lear, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton making moves in the L.A. housing market scene

As their wedding day approaches, it appears model Kate Upton and pitcher Justin Verlander have settled on a marital home - at least, during the off-season. The model-actress and professional baseball player recently paid $5.25 million for an estate behind gates in Beverly Crest.
Upton and Verlander paid $5.25 million for a Beverly Crest home once owned by such stars as Kenny G, Pete Sampras and Kate Jackson. The estate includes a tennis court designed for Pete Sampras as well as a swimming pool and a guesthouse.
The estate, built in 1976, centers on a remodeled traditional-style home with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The living space of 5,706 square feet features vaulted and beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and a great room with a fireplace.
An updated kitchen opens to a family room with a wet bar. Outdoors, a sunken tennis court built for Sampras sits below the main house. The estate also includes a swimming pool, lawns, mature trees and a guesthouse.
Upton, 24, is known for her appearances on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The film comedies "Tower Heist" (2011) and "The Other Woman" (2014) are among her acting credits. Verlander, 33, won the American League Cy Young award in 2011. A six-time all-star, he has 173 wins across a dozen seasons with the Detroit Tigers.
Celebrated television producer Norman Lear and his wife, Lyn, have relisted their estate in Brentwood for $39.95 million, or about $15 million less than the original listing.
The legendary TV producer Norman Lear is now asking $39.95 million for his estate on about eight acres in Brentwood. The 14,000-square-foot house is reached by a long, gated drive that ends at a motor court. Manicured grounds include formal gardens, a gym, staff and security offices, a swimming pool and a tennis court. A garage has parking for as many as 35 vehicles.
A two-story library, a wood-paneled den and a screening room are among the amenities of the Lear estate.
Lear’s garage has parking for as many as 35 vehicles.
This May 27, 2016, file photo, shows a Victorian home, center, in San Francisco, made famous by the television show "Full House." The home was sold to producer Jeff Franklin, who created the show. The veteran TV producer bought the 3-bedroom Victorian, which was on the market for over $4 million, in August. The realtor had declined to say at the time who bought the home, which is in San Francisco's Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. The home's exterior was used as the Tanner family's residence in the original show.
