Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Christmas Day church service

Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Sunday Dec. 25, 2016. A heavy cold is keeping Queen Elizabeth II from attending the traditional Christmas morning church service near her Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk, England.
Close-up of Prince George enjoying a candy as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, on Sunday Dec. 25, 2016.
Britain's Prince William and his son Prince George leave following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, on Sunday Dec. 25, 2016.
Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, on Sunday Dec. 25, 2016.
Britain's Prince William, right, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, center, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, with the family of the Duchess of Cambridge, Michael Middleton, James Matthews, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton on Sunday Dec. 25, 2016.
