2016 was the year that Hollywood got working-class white men right

1:09 Fire official: Second alarm called for Homewood Mountain Resort fire Pause

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

1:32 Watch: Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, greeted with hugs

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

4:15 Early-morning confrontation in 2015 includes screams from then-fiancee of Ray McDonald

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action