BESTSELLERS-COMBINED- 12-25

Rankings reflect sales for the week ending Saturday, Dec. 17, for books sold in both print and electronic formats.
FICTION
1. THE WHISTLER, by John Grisham. A whistleblower alerts a Florida investigator to judicial corruption involving the mob and Indian casinos. (8 weeks on list)
2. CROSS THE LINE, by James Patterson. Detective Alex Cross and his wife, Bree, team up to catch a killer causing chaos in Washington, D.C. (4)
3. A MAN CALLED OVE, by Fredrik Backman. A curmudgeon’s gruff exterior masks a generosity of spirit. Originally published in Sweden in 2014. (30)
4. A DOG’S PURPOSE, by W. Bruce Cameron. A canine narrator undergoes a series of reincarnations. (2)
5. THE SEVENTH PLAGUE, by James Rollins. The 12th Sigma Force thriller follows a deadly pathogen in Egypt and a Russian assassin in the Arctic. (1)
6. TOM CLANCY: TRUE FAITH AND ALLEGIANCE, by Mark Greaney. Jack Ryan Sr. is still president, while Jack Jr., working for a secret organization, works to prevent complicated terrorist strikes set in motion by a hacker. Clancy died in 2013. (2)
7. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins. A psychological thriller set in the environs of London is full of complications and betrayals. (95)
8. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD, by Colson Whitehead. A teenage girl heads north on the network that helped slaves escape to freedom, envisioned in this novel as a secret system of actual tracks and tunnels. (10)
9. TWO BY TWO, by Nicholas Sparks. A man who became a single father when his marriage and business collapsed learns to take a chance on a new love. (11)
10. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci. John Puller, a special agent with the Army, searches for the truth about his mother, who disappeared 30 years ago. (5)
NONFICTION
1. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. The host of “The O’Reilly Factor” recounts the final years of World War II. (14)
2. THE UNDOING PROJECT, by Michael Lewis. How psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky upended assumptions about the decision-making process and invented the field of behavioral economics. (2)
3. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino. The couple who star in the HGTV show “Fixer Upper.” (9)
4. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance. A Yale Law School graduate looks at the struggles of the white working class through the story of his own childhood in the Rust Belt. (21)
5. SETTLE FOR MORE, by Megyn Kelly. The anchor of Fox News’ “The Kelly File” discusses the personal and professional challenges she has faced. (5)
6. BORN TO RUN, by Bruce Springsteen.The singer-songwriter’s autobiography. (12)
7. HAMILTON: THE REVOLUTION, by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter. The libretto of the Grammy-, Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, annotated by its creator, along with backstage photos and interviews. (29)
8. ALEXANDER HAMILTON, by Ron Chernow. A biography of the first Treasury secretary. Originally published in 2004 and the basis of the Broadway musical. (51)
9. ALL THE GALLANT MEN, by Donald Stratton with Ken Gire. An eyewitness account of Pearl Harbor by a 94-year-old veteran. (3)
10. TALKING AS FAST AS I CAN, by Lauren Graham. Essays by the star of “Gilmore Girls” (both the original and the miniseries) and “Parenthood.” (3)
Comments