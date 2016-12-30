Video: Some of the famous people we died in 2016

Embracing Soviet-style communism, Fidel Castro overcame imprisonment and exile to become leader of Cuba and defy the power of the United States at every turn. David Bowie broke musical boundaries through his musicianship and striking visuals. Prince was considered one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times. In the sports arena, the year saw the passing of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. At the end of 2016, actress Carrie Fisher died, and then her mother Debbie Reynolds one day later. Here's a look back at these figures and more.