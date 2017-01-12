BESTSELLERS-COMBINED- 01-08

Rankings reflect sales for the week ending Saturday, Dec. 31, for books sold in both print and electronic formats.
FICTION
1. THE WRONG SIDE OF GOODBYE, by Michael Connelly. Harry Bosch helps track a serial rapist, while as a PI he aids a billionaire in search of a possible heir. (7 weeks on list)
2. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci. John Puller, a special agent with the Army, searches for the truth about his mother, who disappeared 30 years ago. (7)
3. THE WHISTLER, by John Grisham. A whistleblower alerts a Florida investigator to judicial corruption involving the mob and Indian casinos. (10)
4. A DOG’S PURPOSE, by W. Bruce Cameron. A canine narrator undergoes a series of reincarnations. (4)
5. CRASH AND BURN, by Fern Michaels. In the Sisterhood’s latest outing, the cohort faces a mudslinging Capitol Hill divorce. (1)
6. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins. A psychological thriller set in the environs of London is full of complications and betrayals. (87)
7. CROSS THE LINE, by James Patterson. Detective Alex Cross and his wife, Bree, team up to catch a killer causing chaos in Washington, D.C. (6)
8. TRULY MADLY GUILTY, by Liane Moriarty. Tense turning points for three couples at a backyard barbecue gone wrong. (9)
9. A MAN CALLED OVE, by Fredrik Backman. A curmudgeon’s gruff exterior masks a generosity of spirit. Originally published in Sweden in 2014. (32)
10. TWO BY TWO, by Nicholas Sparks. A man who became a single father when his marriage and business collapsed learns to take a chance on a new love. (13)
11. MILK AND HONEY, by Rupi Kaur. Poetic approaches to surviving adversity and loss. (3)
12. THE ALCHEMIST, by Paulo Coelho. In this fable, a Spanish shepherd boy ventures to Egypt in search of treasure and his destiny. First published in 1993. (6)
NONFICTION
1. THE PRINCESS DIARIST, by Carrie Fisher. Recollections of life on the set of the first Star Wars movie by the actress and writer, who died in December. (1)
2. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance. A Yale Law School graduate looks at the struggles of the white working class through the story of his own childhood in the Rust Belt. (23)
3. WISHFUL DRINKING, by Carrie Fisher. A memoir based on Fisher’s one-woman autobiographical show. Originally published in 2008. (1)
4. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. The host of “The O’Reilly Factor” recounts the final years of World War II. (16)
5. THE UNDOING PROJECT, by Michael Lewis. How psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky upended assumptions about the decision-making process and invented the field of behavioral economics. (4)
6. HIDDEN FIGURES, by Margot Lee Shetterly. The story, based in part on interviews, of the black female mathematicians who were hired as “computers” by the precursor of NASA during World War II. The basis of the movie. (3)
7. THE BOOK OF JOY, by the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu. A discussion between two spiritual leaders about how to find joy in the face of suffering. (6)
8. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino. The couple who star in the HGTV show “Fixer Upper.” (11)
9. ALEXANDER HAMILTON, by Ron Chernow. A biography of the first Treasury secretary. Originally published in 2004 and the basis of the Broadway musical. (53)
10. WHEN BREATH BECOMES AIR, by Paul Kalanithi. A memoir by a physician who received a diagnosis of Stage IV lung cancer at the age of 36. (45)
11. THE DAILY SHOW (THE BOOK), by Chris Smith. An oral history of the show, based on extensive interviews with Jon Stewart and others. (3)
12. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah. A memoir about growing up in South Africa by the comedian, now the host of “The Daily Show.” (7)
Comments