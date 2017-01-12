‘Girl on the Train,’ ‘Ouija’ top new DVD releases out Jan. 17

New DVD releases out Tuesday focus on women dealing with serious problems.
“The Girl on the Train” Grade ☆☆: Emily Blunt turns in a strong performance as a woman who watches what looks like an ideal family during her commute. The film begins to lose its strength as her character gets pulled into a murder investigation.
This is the big-screen version of the book by Paula Hawkins. It’s an example of how events and actions told in printed material doesn’t always transfer to the big screen. There’s some suspense but mostly the plot is slow and plodding.
Don’t blame Blunt, as she turns in another memorable performance.
“Ouija: Origin of Evil” (no stars): The title of “Ouija: Origin of Evil” should be changed to the more appropriate “Ouija: Bored.” This lackluster follow-up to the incredibly bad “Ouija” of two years ago is more likely to put you to sleep than keep you awake.
The scariest thing about the original “Ouija” was that viewers might get crushed under its pile of clichés or fall out of their seats from boredom. It’s nice to see that tradition continues through the sloppy script by director Mike Flanagan and Jeff Howard.
You don’t have to ask a Ouija board about the quality of this failed attempt at horror. If you did, it would spell out S T I N K E R.
Also new on DVD Jan. 17
