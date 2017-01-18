See the stars at the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Ali Larter, left, and Ruby Rose present the award for favorite song to Justin Timberlake for "Can't Stop the Feeling" at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP
Tom Hanks, left, accepts the award for favorite dramatic movie actor from Bill Paxton, center, and Justin Cornwell at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP
Dwayne Johnson walks on stage to accept the award for favorite premium series actor at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP
Blake Shelton accepts the awards for favorite album for "If I'm Honest" and favorite country male artist at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP
Justin Timberlake presents Ellen DeGeneres with a People's Choice Award at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP
Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the awards for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration, poses in the press room at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Surrounding DeGeneres' are her previous People's Choice awards, making her the most decorated People's Choice Award winner in the show's history.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Tyler Perry accepts the award for favorite humanitarian at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP
Host Joel McHale speaks at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP
Mayim Bialik, from left, Melissa Rauch, and Kaley Cuoco accept the award for favorite network TV comedy for "The Big Bang Theory" at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP
Chrissy Metz, from left, Lonnie Chavis, and Chris Sullivan pose in the press room with the award for favorite new TV drama at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Ally Brooke, from left, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Normani Hamilton of the musical group Fifth Harmony pose in the press room with the award for favorite group at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
The cast and crew of "The Big Bang Theory" accept the award for favorite network TV comedy at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP
Melissa McCarthy, center, accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actress from John Stamos, left, and Kaitlin Olson, right, at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP
Tyler Posey, left, and Yara Shahidi present the award for favorite premium series actress at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vince Bucci
Invision/AP