Mary Tyler Moore's entertainment legacy in pictures

Mary Tyler Moore, who died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, was a true entertainment icon. Here are photos from different parts of her career.
Cast members of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
In this Nov. 7, 1976, photo, Mary Tyler Moore attends a reception in Los Angeles with her then-husband, Grant Tinker, before she was honored by the Hollywood chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for outstanding achievement in the industry.
“Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-stars Valerie Harper, left, and Mary Tyler Moore hug backstage at the Variety Arts Theatre in New York on Oct. 4, 1995.
Mary Tyler Moore, shown on Sept. 10, 1995.
Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters, left, and actress Mary Tyler Moore pose for photographers at a reception prior to the 11th annual Police Athletic Luncheon on Dec. 7, 1999, in New York.
Television executive Grant Tinker holds up his Hall of Fame award alongside his ex-wife Mary Tyler Moore on Nov. 1, 1997, at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ 13th Annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Los Angeles.
Juvenile Diabetes Foundation International Chairwoman Mary Tyler Moore and Christopher Radko.
Dick Van Dyke laughs alongside Mary Tyler Moore at the 14th Annual TV Academy Hall of Fame Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 27, 1999. Van Dyke and Moore had co-starred for several years on the “Dick Van Dyke Show.”
Ed Asner, Valerie Harper and Mary Tyler Moore in a scene from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, and Mary Tyler Moore in a scene from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Mary Tyler Moore poses with Cloris Leachman, one of her co-stars in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” in 2002.
Mary Tyler Moore, left, talks with David Letterman on the “Late Show” on May 6, 2002, in New York.
Mary Tyler Moore arrives at the 50th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sept. 13, 1998.
Ed Asner and Mary Tyler Moore in a scene from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Dick Van Dyke, Larry Matthews and Mary Tyler Moore pose while reuniting for “The Dick Van Dyke Show Revisited” in 2004. All three were original cast members.
Mary Tyler Moore.
Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Life Achievement award at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, 2012, in Los Angeles.
In this 1965 photo, from left, Dick Van Dyke, as Rob Petrie, and Mary Tyler Moore, as Laura Petrie, talk to Larry Matthews, who plays their son, Ritchie, on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
Mary Tyler Moore and Ed Asner in 2002.
“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” featured Moore and Ted Knight, who played befuddled newsman Ted Baxter.
“Dick Van Dyke Show” starred (top left, clockwise): Dick Van Dyke, Morey Amsterdam, Mary Tyler Moore, and Rose Marie .
Sacramento Bee file