Sacramento native Greta Gerwig makes cover of Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue

Looking at the actresses featured on Vanity Fair’s new Hollywood issue, you’ll spot a familiar face on the far right. It’s Sacramento home girl Greta Gerwig, who sits at the edge of the frame looking just past the camera. Posing on the cover of VF with the likes of Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong’o and Natalie Portman speaks to the industry status Gerwig has achieved, though she’s nothing but low-key and approachable in person. Now a long-time New Yorker, Gerwig still has love for her hometown, having written and directed the upcoming feature “Lady Bird,” starring Saoirse Ronan, which is set in Sacramento (though finances dictated it being mostly shot elsewhere). From her early indie work in movies such as “Nights and Weekends,” through Whit Stillman’s “Damsels in Distress,” to her recent roles in “Frances Ha” and “Mistress America,” Gerwig, an actor and writer, always feels fresh and original. Her latest film, “20th Century Women” (now playing at the Tower), keeps the streak going, as she stars opposite Annette Bening.
Vanity Fair’s actress portfolio is available online. The issue hits Sacramento newsstands Feb. 7.
Marcus Crowder
Comments