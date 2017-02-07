More strong-women roles are on the way

Some bad movies came out in 2016, some involving talking cats, others dirty grandpas. But the most disappointing releases, by far, were “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad,” each of which adapted a DC Comics property with its own dreary mix of frenetic action, lackluster characterization and coldhearted cynicism.
But there was a bright spot in all the gloom, a tether of hope for DC fans still awaiting the kind of stellar big-screen experience their Marvel-loyalist rivals boast about every time a new “Avengers” movie comes out. Even in the midst of the mindless carnage and nonsensical plotting of “Bats-Vee-Supes,” Wonder Woman quite literally saved the day as the film’s strongest, most alluring character.
Portrayed by Israeli actress Gal Gadot with a superb blend of athleticism, glamour and ultra-cool self-possession, Wonder Woman casually stole the show while laying waste to a mini-universe of bad guys (and showing up the good guys with similar aplomb). Whereas it seemed like we’d seen it all before when it came to grimacing men in tights engaging in CGI’ed derring-do, Wonder Woman burst on the scene as something genuinely novel, subversive and exhilaratingly modern.
While Disney dithers about giving Scarlett Johansson a much-deserved “Black Widow” movie of her own, Warner Bros. quickly recognized what a treasure it has in Gadot and commissioned “Wonder Woman,” a stand-alone Justice League installment that will arrive in theaters June 2.
Directed by Patty Jenkins, who helped Charlize Theron earn her Oscar for “Monster,” and featuring a potent supporting lineup that includes the redoubtable Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen and Chris Pine, “Wonder Woman” still isn’t necessarily a guaranteed hit. But it possesses all the right elements to right a badly listing DC ship, while proving that women-led action pictures aren’t an oxymoron and that, our current glut of comic-book spectacles notwithstanding, we can always use another she-ro.
“Wonder Woman” isn’t the only encouraging news for women on-screen this spring: On Feb. 17, “XX,” an anthology of horror films by directors Karyn Kusama, Annie Clark (also known as St. Vincent), Roxanne Benjamin and Jovanka Vuckovic, will open in theaters. No less a towering figure than Octavia Spencer will play God in “The Shack” on March 3. And Shirley MacLaine will bring her trademark brand of acerbic adorability to “The Last Word,” an intergenerational comedy co-starring Amanda Seyfried, on March 10.
Add a clutch of movies toplined by the likes of Johansson (“Ghost in the Shell”), Jessica Chastain (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”), Emma Watson (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Circle”) and Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn (“Snatched”), and what you get isn’t exactly a revolution, but a pretty good start.
Highlights of movies due for release this spring
Feb. 17: “XX” An all-female-helmed horror anthology featuring stories by Annie Clark (St. Vincent), Karyn Kusama, Roxanne Benjamin, Jovanka Vuckovic and Sofia Carrillo.
March 3: “The Shack” Based on the best-selling novel, the film follows Mack Phillips (Sam Worthington) as he journeys to an abandoned shack in the Oregon wilderness with an enigmatic trio of strangers. With Octavia Spencer.
March 10: “The Last Word” Shirley MacLaine is Harriet Lauler, an uptight businesswoman who’s hired a young local writer, Anne Sherman (Amanda Seyfried), to write her life’s story.
March 17: “Beauty and the Beast” A live-action retelling of the Disney favorite with Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.
March 31: “Ghost in the Shell” A special ops human-cyborg hybrid leads an elite task force against their enemy. Directed by Rupert Sanders and starring Scarlett Johansson.
April 21: “Free Fire” Ben Wheatley presents a comedy-thriller about an arms deal that goes wrong. With Oscar winner Brie Larson and Armie Hammer.
May 5: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” The Guardians must fight to stay together as they discover the mystery behind Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) family history. With Zoe Saldana.
May 12: “Snatched” Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn team up for this comedy about a single woman in her 30s who convinces her mother to accompany her on a trip to Ecuador.
June 2: “Wonder Woman” Diana (Gal Gadot), warrior princess of the Amazons, leaves her island paradise when an American pilot (Chris Pine) crashes on their shores and asks for help to fight a war.
