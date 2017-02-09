Entertainment & Life

14 ways to feel the love on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day doesn’t always have to be candy hearts, bouquets and stuffed bears. Take your favorite person along on a winery tour, to a lively concert or on a picnic with a scenic view. Here are 14 things you can do to celebrate and share the love this year, on Feb. 14 or close to it.

1. Dianne Reeves: Soulful jazz with gospel, R&B and world music influences from the Grammy-winning vocalist. 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. University of California, Davis, Mondavi Center, 1 Shields Ave., Davis. $12.50-$58. 530-754-2787. mondaviarts.org

2. Amador County Wine Tour: Sip your favorite reds at regional wineries, traveling in a luxury motorcoach with complimentary beverages and snacks. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11. Boarding at Butterfield Station, 9636 Butterfield Road, Rancho Cordova. $55-110. eventbrite.com. 916-509-0870 or 916-505-0990

3. Enjoy the view: Take your muse to a scenic spot, gaze at the city skyline or go for a walk. Where? How about the Capitol Park World Peace Rose Garden in Sacramento, Sierra College Boulevard, in Rocklin, UC Davis Arboretum, Beatty Drive in El Dorado Hills, or Costco Hill/Iron Point Road in Folsom – also known as the “top of the world

4. What’s Going On? A Tribute to Marvin Gaye: A night of live music, dancing, cocktails and dinner. Local featured artists include LC (Listen Close) Loeb, singer Robin Joy and spoken-word artist Destiny Robbins. 6-11 p.m., Saturday, Feb 11. Mack Powell Event Center, 2003 Howe Ave., Sacramento. $30-45. 916 544-4946; eventbrite.com

5. Savvy Chef Chocolate Secrets class: Learn about chocolate and how it’s used to create and bake delectable treats. Lots of tasting included. 3:30-4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa. eventbrite.com

6. Rebelution: Reggae grooves from the Isla Vista natives. 6:30 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 14-15, Ace of Spades, 1417 R St., Sacramento. $30-35. aceofspadessac.com

7. Paints and Pizza: A twist on Paints and Pints, for the little ones. Adults can enjoy lunch while watching the kiddos create Valentine’s masterpieces. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12. Old Town Pizza and Taphouse, 9677 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove. $15 for supplies, instruction and two slices pizza. Eventbrite.com

8. Rock climbing: An introductory rock climbing class covers basic technique, spotting and top rope belaying – a good way to break a sweat and test the trustworthiness of your date. 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. Rocknasium Climbing Gym, 720 Olive Drive, Suite S, Davis. $35/person. 530-757-2902. rocknasium.com

9. Race for Justice Valentine Run: Legal Services of Northern California hosts its 14th annual family, stroller and canine-friendly run/walk. Wear your heart on your sleeve or choose another Valentine’s Day costume and compete for a best-dressed award. Proceeds help fund legal advice for low income families. Various start times 6:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11. Country Club Plaza Mall, 2310 Watt Ave., Sacramento. 916-551-2164. lsncrun.info

10. Vicious Valentine’s Variety Show: A “decadently indecent” variety show, with burlesque, stand-up comedy, live music, circus acts, spoken-word artists, food and drinks. 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15. Starlite Lounge, 1517 21st St., Sacramento. $10-15. eventbrite.com

11. From JayJay with love art reception: Bubbles, chocolate and art provided 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the opening reception of a show of Rick Siggins’ abstracts. The exhibit is up through March 25. 5524B Elvas Ave., Sacramento. events.sacbee.com.

12. Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag: Celebrate the 20th birthday of the two bands that have had a heavy influence on ska and punk music. 6-11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St., Reno. $22-25. eventbrite.com

13. “Casablanca”: Here’s looking at the big screen, kid, for the classic film’s 75th anniversary. 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Tower Theatre, 2508 Land Park Drive, Sacramento. $7. 916-442-0985, readingcinemasus.com

14. Carriage Ride: Take in the sights at a slow clip-clop in a horse-drawn carriage ride. 5-9 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. El Dorado Hills Town Center, 4364 Town Center Blvd., El Dorado Hills. $15/couple, $20-$25/group. 916-933-3013, ext. 203. eldoradohillstowncenter.com

 
