Otter moms and pups at Morro Bay

The photographer: Terry Pappas of Sacramento
Behind the lens: We came upon this magical nursery in a sheltered spot along the Morro Bay harbor. About two dozen otter moms were lazing in the sun while caressing and preening their offspring of various ages.
