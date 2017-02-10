What to wear: Highlights from New York Fashion Week

The La Perla fashion collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP
The Calvin Klein fashion collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP
The fashion collection from Tadashi Shoji is modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP
The fashion collection from Tadashi Shoji is modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP
The fashion collection from Tadashi Shoji is modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP
Fashion collection from Tadashi Shoji is modeled during Fashion Week on, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP
Peyton List stumbles as she walks the runway in the Red Dress Collection 2017 show during Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 in New York.
Charles Sykes
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Diane Guerrero stumbles as she walks the runway in the Red Dress Collection 2017 show during Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 in New York.
Charles Sykes
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
The Adam Selman fashion collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP
The Calvin Klein fashion collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Diane Bondareff
AP
The La Perla fashion collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP
Katie Holmes attends the Red Dress Collection 2017 show during Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 in New York.
Charles Sykes
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
The La Perla fashion collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP
The Adam Selman fashion collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP
