Horseneck’s “Michael Caine”

Think of the video as Sprout TV taken through a surreal trip of downtown Sacramento. The clip comes from Horseneck, a Sacramento superband of sorts that includes members of the internationally heralded noise-metal band Will Haven and the former drummer for Red Host, a group that included the much-acclaimed Chelsea Wolfe.
But in the video for “Michael Caine,” the members of Horseneck slip into fuzzy animal costumes and take to the streets of Sacramento. Look for scenes from Old Ironsides, the Tower Bridge, the Old Sacramento tunnel and J Street near Cesar Chavez Plaza.
The song itself reflects these angsty times, with a vocal roar and sludgier-than-thou guitar tones to chug you through the day. Furry costume not required, but those with sensitive hearing might require earplugs.
Chris Macias
