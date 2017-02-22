Review: Monopoly Ultimate Banking, no cash required

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd Pause

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for police during sobriety test

1:01 Highway 50 suffers more damage as precipitation saturates the Sierra

2:10 One-way traffic control on Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls

5:28 See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins

0:22 Caltrans: Interstate 80 open, chains required, drive slowly