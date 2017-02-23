Last dance for CSUS professor who leaves a legacy after 25 years leading company

For 25 years Dr. Linda Goodrich has led Sacramento/Black Art of Dance, which she founded at Sacramento State. The company celebrates dance in the tradition of the legendary choreographer and dancer Katherine Dunham. Goodrich, herself a legend, retires this year. Performances for S/BAD 25 are 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 22-23; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 25-26. University Theatre, Shasta Hall; $5-$12. 916-278-4323, www.csus.edu/aba/hornetticket.
Marcus Crowder
