Entertainment & Life

February 28, 2017 4:00 AM

PBS documentary on the life of Maya Angelou is not to be missed

By Marcus Crowder

mcrowder@sacbee.com

As a part of its Black History Month celebration and American Masters series, PBS has released the first documentary feature on the life of writer-actor-activist Maya Angelou. “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise,” premiered on PBS this past week and is now available at PBS.org and on DVD. For those of us lucky enough to squeeze into her CSUS classrooms in the fall of 1974 when her friend, Eugene Redmond, brought her here to teach for a semester, the excitement and inspiration are still palpable. The film traces Angelou’s life from growing up in the Depression-era South through early work in avant garde theater (Jean Genet’s 1961 play “The Blacks”) to traveling to Ghana with Malcolm X and later life as an African American literary icon. American Masters continues its celebration of Black History Month with “Alice Walker: Beauty in Truth” broadcast locally on KVIE2 at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Marcus Crowder

Related content

Entertainment & Life

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

View more video

Entertainment Videos