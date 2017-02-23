A Paris bridge: Pont Alexandre III

Photographer: John C. Rogers of Elk Grove
Behind the lens: My mom had a lifelong wish to visit Paris. My sister, my wife and I saved up and took her to Paris in 2012. While in Paris, I fell in love with the Pont Alexandre III. The Pont Alexandre is a deck arch bridge that spans the Seine in Paris. I’ve labeled the bridge “The Most Artistic Bridge in the World.” I’m a civil engineer by trade and was really moved by this beautiful bridge during our Paris trip. I wish we could build more artistic structures today.
Send us your best shots
