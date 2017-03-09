BESTSELLERS-COMBINED- 03-05

Rankings reflect sales for the week ending Saturday, Feb. 25, for both print and electronic versions.
FICTION
1. THE SHACK, by William P. Young. A man whose daughter was abducted is invited to an isolated shack, apparently by God. (5 weeks on list)
2. DEVIL IN SPRING, by Lisa Kleypas. A retiring game-designing debutante is drawn into a scandal with a London rake. (1)
3. BIG LITTLE LIES, by Liane Moriarty. Who will end up dead, and how, when three mothers with children in the same school become friends? (28)
4. A MAN CALLED OVE, by Fredrik Backman. A curmudgeon’s gruff exterior masks a generosity of spirit. Originally published in Sweden in 2014. (40)
5. A DOG’S PURPOSE, by W. Bruce Cameron. A canine narrator undergoes a series of reincarnations. (12)
6. AFTERMATH: EMPIRE’S END, by Chuck Wendig. The conclusion to the Star Wars trilogy set in the years between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.” (1)
7. ECHOES IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb. Lt. Eve Dallas of the NYPD investigates a fatal home invasion. By Nora Roberts, writing pseudonymously. (3)
8. HEARTBREAK HOTEL, by Jonathan Kellerman. Psychologist Alex Delaware and LAPD Lt. Milo Sturgis investigate the mysterious death of an elderly woman. (2)
9. LINCOLN IN THE BARDO, by George Saunders. Visiting the grave of his recently deceased young son in 1862, Abraham Lincoln encounters a cemetery full of ghosts. (2)
10. NORSE MYTHOLOGY, by Neil Gaiman. A retelling of Norse folklore. (3)
11. MILK AND HONEY, by Rupi Kaur. Poetic approaches to surviving adversity and loss. (11)
12. MY GRANDMOTHER ASKED ME TO TELL YOU SHE’S SORRY, by Fredrik Backman. A girl is instructed to deliver a series of letters after her grandmother dies. (3)
13. THE ORPHAN’S TALE, by Pam Jenoff. Two aerialists forge a close friendship in a German traveling circus during World War II. (1)
NONFICTION
1. HIDDEN FIGURES, by Margot Lee Shetterly. The story of the black female mathematicians at then-segregated NASA and its precursor. The basis of the movie. (11)
2. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance. A Yale Law School graduate looks at the struggles of the white working class through the story of his own childhood in the Rust Belt. (31)
3. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. The host of “The O’Reilly Factor” recounts the final years of World War II. (24)
4. HOMO DEUS, by Yuval Noah Harari. A provocative look into the future by the author of “Sapiens.” (1)
5. DERELICTION OF DUTY, by H.R. McMaster. This book by the newly appointed national security adviser, originally published in 1997, argues that officers of the Joint Chiefs of Staff failed to give President Lyndon Johnson candid advice about the Vietnam War. (1)
6. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari. How Homo sapiens became Earth’s dominant species. (4)
7. THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE, by Diane Ackerman. How a Warsaw couple sheltered Jews and members of the Resistance during World War II. Originally published in 2007. (3)
8. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino. The couple who star in the HGTV show “Fixer Upper.” (19)
9. BIG AGENDA, by David Horowitz. A battle plan for the Trump White House. (3)
10. THE BOOK OF JOY, by the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu. A discussion between two spiritual leaders about how to find joy in the face of suffering. (14)
11. THIS LIFE I LIVE, by Rory Feek. The songwriter describes his difficult childhood, love for his wife, and her death from cancer in 2016. (2)
12. FURIOUSLY HAPPY, by Jenny Lawson. A humorous treatment of the author’s experience of depression and anxiety disorder. (7)
