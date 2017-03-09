MOVIE-FAMREVIEWS:MCT 03-08

Current films are reviewed each week to provide parents a guide to decide what may be appropriate to younger viewers
Kong: Skull Island
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for brief strong language.
What it’s about: A group of scientists and soldiers travel to an unmapped island and encounter the amazing King Kong.
The kid attractor factor: The adventure genre, action thrills and monsters will be a draw for teens and older kids.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Don’t fight the things you’re afraid of, try to understand them. Violence and fear aren’t the answer, compassion is.
Violence: Lots and lots of violence, from helicopter crashes and smashes, to shooting to explosions and human squishing to wild, extended fights between Kong and evil dinosaur-like creatures.
Language: A few instances of swearing/strong language.
Sexuality: A brief scene in a Vietnamese brothel, but no nudity.
Drugs: None, some Budweiser sipping.
Parents advisory: This is fine for teens and should be OK for older kids, but it’s very violent – mostly CGI stuff with Kong.
Before I Fall
Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content involving drinking, sexuality, bullying, some violent images, and language – all involving teens.
What it’s about: A supernatural thriller about a teenage girl who has to relive one day over and over in order to right her wrongs.
The kid attractor factor: Stars Zoey Deutch and Halston Sage, the young adult genre will be a draw for teens.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Live your life with kindness and compassion for those around you.
Violence: A violent car wreck, a catty party fight.
Language: Swearing and suggestive language throughout.
Sexuality: Frank discussions of teenage sex, condoms, scenes of teens kissing at a party.
Drugs: Underage drinking
Parents advisory: OK for teens – most of the drinking and language is realistic for teenagers. A bit too mature for child audiences.
Logan
Rated R for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity.
What it’s about: The last hurrah for Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, this gritty character study takes place in a near future where Logan has to take care of a younger charge.
The kid attractor factor: The X-Men brand loyalty and familiarity with the comic book, as well as film franchise. New child star Dafne Keen playing Laura.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Tell the people you love you care about them, take care of others more vulnerable than you, always fight the good fight.
Violence: Wow. Yes, there is so, so, so much violence, especially violence perpetrated by a small girl. Logan and charge Laura slice, dice, decapitate, and stab with an unparalleled fury and it’s all seen on screen. This movie pulls no punches – be forewarned, it’s extremely violent and gory.
Language: Strong language throughout the film, even from Professor X!
Sexuality: Very little, some veiled references.
Drugs: Drinking
Parents advisory: This is not your average X-Men movie – keep the kids at home for this one, it’s just too dark and too violent. OK for older teens.
GET OUT
Rated R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references.
What it’s about: Horror social satire about a young black man visiting his girlfriend’s white family.
The kid attractor factor: The horror/comedy genre will be a draw for teen audiences.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Always trust your gut, and your friends. Beware exploitation. Don’t bother being polite when in fear for your life.
Violence: A gory brain surgery scene, a climatic scene of violence and murder including bludgeoning, impaling, shooting, strangling.
Language: Sustained swearing throughout.
Sexuality: References to sex, romantic kissing, no nudity.
Drugs: Some drinking.
Parents advisory: Not too exceptionally violent – fine for teens.
ROCK DOG
Rated PG for action and language.
What it’s about: A Tibetan mastiff travels to the city to pursue his musical dreams.
The kid attractor factor: This animated feature with rockin’ tunes will draw kid audiences.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Follow your heart, channel your energy into your passion, never give up.
Violence: Some chase and action scenes, wolves pursue sheep, Bodi the Rock Dog has to participate in a cage fight with a grizzly
Language: Cool cat Angus uses British slangy language, but no real sweaing
Sexuality: None
Drugs: None
Parents advisory: Fine for audiences of all ages.
