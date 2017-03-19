Never forget ‘City of Trees’ with limited edition T-shirt

The “City of Trees” motto recently was removed from the Freeport water tower, the south Sacramento landmark near I-5 that had carried the phrase for more than a decade, and the backlash to the newly painted slogan – “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital” – was almost instantaneous.
Many locals took to social media to express displeasure over losing a catchphrase that had resonated with them; a Sacramento Bee poll found that 82 percent of respondents preferred “City of Trees” on the tower over “Farm to Fork.”
For those looking to double down on their dedication to Sacramento’s leafy identity, the Getta Clue shop in midtown recently picked up a line of “City of Trees” branded T-shirts and hoodies featuring the water tower in all its original glory. The gear was produced by Full Circle Ink Print Shop, which also has created shirts for ArtStreet and Lurk Hard skateboard clothing. These items currently are among the hottest at the store, owners say. Get one before they’re gone.
$24 for the T-shirt, $48 for the hoodie, Getta Clue, 1050 20th St., Sacramento, 916-446-4700
Chris Macias
