Take a walk through homes of actress Ashley Benson and dancer Mark Ballas

"Pretty Little Liars" star Ashley Benson has finally sold her home in Hollywood Hills West for $2.65 million. The upstairs master suite has French doors that open to deck space. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in all. Outdoors, a flagstone patio surrounds a swimming pool and spa. Steps near the pool lead up to a cabana.
Within nearly 3,100 square feet of contemporary living space is a rotunda entry, a wood-paneled library, an updated kitchen, an office/lounge and formal living/dining rooms. Dark wood floors, patterned wall treatments and bright chandeliers are among the eye-catching details.
After finding no takers at about $3 million last year, the 27-year-old actress relisted the French Normandy-style house in January for $2.695 million. She bought the property four years ago for $2.2 million, records show.
Former "Dancing With the Stars" regular Mark Ballas has made a couple of moves away from the dance floor, selling one home on Los Angeles' Westside and buying another in the Laurel Canyon area. On the sale side, Ballas parted with a Mediterranean-style home in the Beverly Crest area for $3.125 million in a deal completed off-market. The house he bought is surrounded by mature trees.
Some 2,000 square feet of white-walled living space include living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Picture windows bring in views of the grounds, and the master suite has a sliding glass door that opens to a patio. Ballas bought the home for $1.5 million, or $101,000 over the asking price, records show.
Vibrant stone siding and a glass-paneled staircase give the updated 1950s home a contemporary vibe. Ballas, 30, first appeared on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2007 and has twice won the dancing competition series. He left the show a year ago to join the Broadway cast of "Jersey Boys."
