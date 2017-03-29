Burning Man tickets sell out, leaving thousands heartbroken – but not all hope is lost

Tens of thousands registered last week for Burning Man tickets. On Wednesday, they found out if they were among the lucky ones to get good news.
There were about 30,000 $425 tickets and 10,000 $80 vehicle passes up for grabs, not nearly enough for everyone interested, the Reno-Gazette Journal reports. Last year, there were about 70,000 registrants.
As part of the annual gathering in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert in Nevada, “participants join in the effort to co-create Black Rock City, a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance,” according to the Burning Man website. This year’s event is set for Aug. 27 through Sept. 4 and has a “Radical Ritual” theme.
Not all hope is lost if you were unable to snag a ticket. Find information on the Secure Ticket Exchange Program, the OMG Sale, the Low Income Ticket Program, and limited $1,200 tickets here.
