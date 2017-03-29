Entertainment & Life

March 29, 2017 5:51 PM

Have you set your sights on Outside Lands? Don’t miss your chance to score 3-day passes

By Kalin Kipling

On the heels of the rush to buy Burning Man tickets, which left many high and dry, Outside Lands three-day passes are going on sale.

The “Eager Beaver” sale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday; find tickets at www.outsidelands.com.

The festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with “music, food, wine, beer, art and comedy,” according to the website. It’s set for Aug. 11-13 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

The 2017 lineup has yet to be released. Who do you think might be on the bill? To check out lineups from past years, click here.

