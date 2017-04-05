Need to ‘Escape Trump’s America?’ This Roseville puzzle room will show you the way

0:42 State schools chief Tom Torlakson salutes Sacramento district as 'safe haven' Pause

0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

2:09 See Sacramento's Living Library of Roses

2:32 Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

1:25 The reason to grow California native plants

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says

0:46 Is this the Sacramento region's worst high school track?