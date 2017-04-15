Prine’s lines and photos

The great American musical storyteller John Prine has the soul of a troubador writing lyrics: “If dreams were thunder, And lightning was desire, This old house would’ve burned down, A long time ago.” The upcoming book “John Prine Beyond Words” will be the singer and songwriter’s first songbook but there’s much more than his rich words. The book includes 100 photographs from Prine’s personal collection, copies of handwritten lyrics with commentary, and lyrics with guitar chords. Prine’s own label Oh Boy Records has created a Spotify playlist to complement the book.
Available for $34.98 April 18 (free shipping with pre-order) at https://johnprine.com.
