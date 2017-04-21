Dog put on wrong WestJet flight found after two days

A dog that went missing in Ontario, Canada, and was lost for nearly two days after being placed on a wrong flight has been found.
The moment #Cooper was found at 9 am. #FindCooper #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/fz6EWwUtSM— POPEYE (@Popeyejaversa) April 21, 2017
The dog’s owners say Cooper, a golden Labradoodle, was supposed to fly on WestJet airlines to Deer Lake in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. on Wednesday. The dog was going to stay with family while owners headed to Jamaica for vacation, according to news reports.
But there was a mixup and the dog was put on a flight to Hamilton. When Cooper was let out for a break, he got of his leash and vanished. Pet rescue groups helped in the search.
#Cooper pic.twitter.com/GvuOUp2Y7x— Petit Bourgeois (@PetitBourgeois) April 21, 2017
Cooper was spotted near the airport on Friday. He was reportedly found frightened, muddy and wet.
WestJet apologized for the mishap and flew the dog’s owners to Hamilton on Thursday where they joined a search for Cooper.
WestJet issued a statement Friday after the dog was found.
“We have offered to pay for Cooper’s vet bill and will work on getting them back home as soon as they are rested,” Stewart said in the release.
This just made my morning, a happy ending for Cooper's detour. Shame on @WestJet for not taking care of its paying passengers. #YHMisnotYDF https://t.co/G26g6Wl3yj— taschekats (@taschekats) April 21, 2017
