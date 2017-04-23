Fans, friends recall ‘troubled soul’ Erin Moran

Friends, colleagues and fans took to social media on Sunday to remember Erin Moran, the former “Happy Days” star who was found dead Saturday in Indiana at age 56.
In two posts on the Facebook page of A Minor Consideration, a nonprofit that seeks to aid current and former child stars, founder Paul Petersen said the organization had reached out to Moran in recent days. “Erin had friends and she knew it,” he wrote.
“The perversity of human frailty is at the root of this loss, not failure,” Petersen added. “We did our best with the resources available to us, but it was a very dark room. Some don’t find the light switch in time.”
Police have not yet released a cause of death for Moran, who was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon in Indiana, where she had been living.
As the news spread, friends and fans – including some of Moran’s fellow former child stars – expressed their condolences on social media.
