It’s the charge of the light (saber) brigade in Sacramento’s Fremont Park

The Force will be with you, and you won’t be alone as sci-fi fans gather Thursday, May 4, for a saber battle that’s part of the Glow Battle Tour, sponsored by Newmindspace, a non-profit, Toronto-based events organization that promotes free events in public spaces. (The organizer’s biggest event is the 150-city International Pillow Fight Day.) Get a light saber from the organizers ($3-$5) or bring your own. The event itself is free. Tour organizers will split the crowd into two sides for the battle. Music and other entertainment will be on hand to make it festive. 8-10 p.m., Fremont Park, 1515 Q St., Sacramento. www.facebook.com
Janet Vitt
