Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:14 2017 Spring Garden Tour garden features a creek, chickens and a vegetable garden Pause 1:57 Josh Murray teaches jazz at Rio Americano High School 0:56 Canine comfort during your cut and color 1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years 0:48 Memorial remains for two fatally shot in south Sacramento 1:11 Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day 0:53 Sacramento City College pedestrian and bicycle bridge provides link to Curtis Park, Land Park 2:18 Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough? 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 1:03 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Solomon Thomas at No. 2 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney Pixar