April 27, 2017 6:54 AM

Avast, mateys! Be that Johnny Depp in yon pirate ride?

By Don Sweeney

Visitors on Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride may have logged a close encounter Wednesday night with actor Johnny Depp, who reportedly made a live appearance in full Capt. Jack Sparrow regalia.

Several park-goers posted videos to Twitter apparently showing Depp, the star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series, greeting passing guests from inside the ride, which features boat-loads of animatronic buccaneers.

The fifth installment of Disney’s pirate films, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” premieres May 26 in the United States and features the return of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley to the series.

If Depp did bring his ‘Pirates’ character to life at the ride Wednesday, it wouldn’t be the first time. Last spring, Depp dressed up as his character the Mad Hatter to chat with Disneyland guests through a billboard livestream to promote “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

