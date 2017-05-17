Time to get your mermaid on at 2017 Mermaid Weekend in Sacramento

Mermaid fans have a big weekend coming up.
The Dive Bar Sacramento, 1016 K St., and other sponsors host the 2017 Mermaid Weekend in Sacramento this week, with events scheduled Thursday through Sunday. Here’s the full schedule:
▪ Thursday, 10 a.m-noon: The American River Parkway Foundation and the Sacramento Promenade of Mermaids host a river clean up at the Discovery Park River Access site off Jibboom Street.
▪ Friday, noon-2 p.m.: Children's Mermaid Swim at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento with the Dive Bar - Mermaids.
▪ Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.: Adult Swim and Cocktail Party for Mermaid Weekend hosted by The Mermaid Atlantis at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento. Tickets $20.
▪ Saturday, noon-2 p.m.: The 7th Annual Sacramento Promenade of Mermaids.
▪ Saturday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.: Promenade After Party at Dive Bar and Pizza Rock Sacramento
▪ Sunday, 12:30 p.m.: Dark Tide Productions presents: A screening of Splash with a lecture by Academy Award winner Robert Short. At the Historic Colonial Theatre.
