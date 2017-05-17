Swimming beyond the boundaries of Dive Bar in a once-a-year appearance mermaids and mermen from that night spot and The Sacrament Mermaids are giving fans of the water-bound favorites a closer look during Sacramento Mermaid Weekend. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
May 17, 2017 8:56 AM

Time to get your mermaid on at 2017 Mermaid Weekend in Sacramento

By Don Sweeney

Mermaid fans have a big weekend coming up.

The Dive Bar Sacramento, 1016 K St., and other sponsors host the 2017 Mermaid Weekend in Sacramento this week, with events scheduled Thursday through Sunday. Here’s the full schedule:

▪ Thursday, 10 a.m-noon: The American River Parkway Foundation and the Sacramento Promenade of Mermaids host a river clean up at the Discovery Park River Access site off Jibboom Street.

▪ Friday, noon-2 p.m.: Children's Mermaid Swim at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento with the Dive Bar - Mermaids.

▪ Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.: Adult Swim and Cocktail Party for Mermaid Weekend hosted by The Mermaid Atlantis at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento. Tickets $20.

▪ Saturday, noon-2 p.m.: The 7th Annual Sacramento Promenade of Mermaids.

▪ Saturday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.: Promenade After Party at Dive Bar and Pizza Rock Sacramento

▪ Sunday, 12:30 p.m.: Dark Tide Productions presents: A screening of Splash with a lecture by Academy Award winner Robert Short. At the Historic Colonial Theatre.

